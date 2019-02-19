Suffolk facility briefly evacuated after restroom fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – A fire in the restroom of the Western Tidewater Community Services Board Tuesday morning caused the facility to be briefly evacuated.

Crews with Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the facility in the 5200 block of Godwin Boulevard at 11:14 a.m.

While the fire was confined to one of the bathroom stalls, the facility was evacuated for about an hour as firefighters brought in fans to help ventilate the building due to smoke.

About 80 people were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Suffolk Police officers provided traffic control during the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The Fire Marshal’s Office will be handling the investigation.

