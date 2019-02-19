Police search for man after armed robbery at Williamsburg gas station

Posted 11:59 am, February 19, 2019, by

Robbery at Kwik Out

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – On February 15, around 9:40 p.m., an armed robbery was committed at the Kwik Out store located in the 1600 block of Merrimac Trail. 

An unknown black male wearing a black jacket, pants, and face covering entered the Kwik Out, armed with a handgun and carrying a black bank style bag.

He robbed the store of an unknown amount of money and fled on foot. If you can help identify this person call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

There is no further information at this time. Stay with News 3 as we update this story.

