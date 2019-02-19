× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: A little snow, a lot of rain, big temp swings

We are tracking a little bit of snow and a whole lot of rain on the way.

Many of us will wake up to snow showers on Wednesday morning. And we could even see a light accumulation before the temperatures warm up and the snow changes to rain. Be prepared for a messy drive to work and a soggy drive home from work as our temperatures warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The warm-up continues on Thursday and so does the rain. Expect high temperatures in the mid 60s with showers likely throughout the day.

A cold front will cross the region on Friday bringing more rain and chillier temperatures. We expect highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The first half of the weekend on Saturday is looking pretty soggy, with rain likely throughout the day and high temperatures in the lower 50s.

It will be noticeably warmer on Sunday with high temperatures in near 70°. It won’t be as wet, but we are expecting scattered showers.

Dry weather returns on Monday but scattered showers will be back by next Tuesday.

