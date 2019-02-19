Man critically injured after Newport News double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Two people were injured in a shooting in the 700 block of 34th Street Tuesday night.

At 8:20 p.m., Newport News Police and fire personnel were called to the area for a report of a 28-year-old Newport News man who had been shot in the chest.

Shortly after this call, a second call came in for assistance to the 3500 block of Wickham Avenue in reference to a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the 28-year-old man was critically injured, while the 20-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe both men were shot in the same place and fled to different locations after the shooting.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

