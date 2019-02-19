Local rotary clubs partner with O’Connor Brewing to host ‘Pints for Polio’

NORFOLK, Va.- This weekend you can drink a special purple pinky shandy for a good cause at O’Connor Brewing Co.

Today there are only three countries still fighting polio. Polio is a crippling and potentially deadly infectious disease that affects children.

Although the disease has been eradicated in almost every country there are still children at risk in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Nigeria.

“This disease attacks kids under the age of five and it can lead to paralysis and even death and luckily America`s have been polio-free since the mid-nineties,” Former Virginia Beach rotary president David Rosenthal said

Rotary clubs in Norfolk and Virginia Beach are coming together on Saturday, February 23rd from 6pm to 10pm to raise money and awareness.

When a child is given the polio vaccine their pinky nail is painted purple to show they have been inoculated. That’s the inspiration behind the purple pinky shandy you can drink this weekend at the pints for polio event.

“Tickets come with an Uber coupon so everybody can get here and get home safely and also the regular and general also come with two drink tickets and of course more drink tickets are available for purchase,” Rosenthal said.

O’Connor’s Brewing will be debuting their new Proper Lager and mixing it with Sam Pelligrino pomegranate soda to create the special beer.

All the proceeds will be matched 2 to 1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. There will also be food trucks and live music. This is a family-friendly event.

The goal is to be a part of the movement to eradicate polio in the next 5 to 10 years globally.