Local woman says being vegan helped save her live after a heart attack

NORFOLK, Va. - News 3 This Morning anchor Blaine Stewart is on day two of his week-long attempt at "going Vegan" -- shunning any food that has animal products. Blaine is not alone. More Americans are choosing to adopt a Vegan lifestyle, even just part-time.

According to the American Heart Association, research done in 2017 indicates people who ate a mostly plant-based diet were 42 percent less likely to develop heart failure among people who had not already been diagnosed with heart disease.

Teri Arnold, who works locally for the American Heart Association, joined Blaine on News 3 This Morning.

She credits a Vegan lifestyle with helping to save her life after a heart attack. Arnold said people need to look at what's going into their body and how it affects their health.

She added, when people are taking in animal products it clogs arteries and blockages can lead to heart attacks.

