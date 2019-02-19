How many towels should you own? News 3 This Morning weighs in

Let’s think about this for a minute.

After you take a nice shower its time to dry off, and nothing works better than a nice towel. But how many sets do you own? Is there too many? Too few? Or just enough?

A lot of people have been talking about this on social media, its a question that’s been pondering the minds of many and here’s how it all came about.

It all started with this tweet from a well known podcast host named Abdul asking: “”What is the correct amount of towels to own?” He says 10 and his girlfriend thinks that’s crazy.

So a lot of people started chiming in–including a popular Huffington Post reporter who says “a coupld should own a minimum of 10 bath sheets, 10 bath towels, 10 hand towels, 20 wash cloths” and since both of these folks have thousands of followers…This thing exploded online.”

So we’ve seen the questions and some opinions, but is there an official answer to how many towels we should?

yes there is!

According to “the knot” which is a popular wedding planning website, a basic rule of thumb is you should always have three sets of towels for each bathroom. One set should be hanging up, one is in the linen closet and one is always in the laundry and you keep that rotation going.

In case you’re wondering what a set consists of, its a bath towel, hand towel, and wash cloth.