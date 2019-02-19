How ‘Manny’ zeros? Ex-Oriole Machado reportedly agrees to record-breaking contract

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – No other free agent athlete in American sports history has signed a bigger contract than the one Manny Machado will soon ink with the San Diego Padres.

According to multiple reports, including ESPN’s Jeff Passan and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Machado has agreed to a 10-year contract with San Diego – a deal that will reportedly pay him $300 million. When completed, it will be the largest free agent contract in American sports history. MLB.com reports the deal has an opt-out after five years.

Machado, a four-time MLB All-Star, was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Los Angeles Dodgers last July. In seven MLB seasons, the 26 year-old has 175 career home runs and 513 career runs batted in. He was paid $16 million last season and has played in all but 11 games over the past four seasons, more than any other player in baseball over that span.