Honda recalling 106,683 Ridgeline trucks over fuel pump issue

Consumer Reports says that Honda has recalled 106,000 of their 2017-2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks due to sulfuric acid in car-wash detergents that can result in a fuel leak, which also raises the potential of a fire.

Honda says that there are currently no reports of fires, crashes, or injuries that link back to this issue.

Consumer Reports also say that the automakers will inspect the fuel pumps in these models and replace it if necessary. Honda emphasizes the urgency of getting these model trucks inspected by an authorized dealer.

Details about the recall:

Vehicles involved:106,683 of the 2017-2019 Honda Ridgeline pickup trucks. The problem: Car-wash detergents containing sulfuric acid could drain from the bed and seep into the fuel pump’s fuel feed port. If the acid isn’t fully rinsed off, it could crack the port, resulting in a fuel leak. A leak such as that could lead to a fire, Honda says. The fix: Dealers will inspect the fuel pump and, if needed, replace it at no charge to owners. How to contact the manufacturer: Owners can go to Honda’s website or call Honda at 888-234-2138. Honda says it will begin notifying affected owners by mail starting in early March 2019. NHTSA campaign number: There is no campaign number from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration yet for this recall.

