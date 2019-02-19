Eight Virginia breweries to exhibit at the 2019 London Craft Beer Rising

LONDON, UK – Eight Virginia breweries, four of which are local, will be exhibiting at Craft Beer Rising 2019 in London from February 21 to 23.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of International Marketing are supporting six Virginia craft beer producers in exhibiting at Craft Beer Rising 2019 at the Old Truman Brewery in London.

The five Virginia breweries: Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery in Goochland, O’Connor Brewing Co. and Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk, Triple Crossing Beer in Richmond and The Virginia Beer Co. in Williamsburg along with Sly Clyde Ciderworks in Hampton will serve brews and ciders in the United Kingdom in a Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ sponsored booth.

Virginia has more than 300 licensed craft breweries and cideries, which is a 550 percent increase from 2012.

“Virginia‘s craft beverage industry is strong and many of the companies in this industry source their ingredients from Virginia farmers to create world-class beers and ciders. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to share Virginia craft beverages with a growing market like the U.K.,” said VDACS Commissioner Jewel Bronaugh. “During and after the show, our marketing staff and the VDACS agricultural trade representative in Europe will help to connect these Virginia companies with sales partners, trade buyers and industry influencers in this important export destination.”

The Beer Institute recently released a report showing that the Virginia beer industry employed more than 28,000 people in production, distribution and retail, which contributed nearly a billion dollars in state and local taxes in 2016.

To find out more about the Craft Beer Rising, click here.