Click here for the latest school closings ❄️

Driver airlifted to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Accomack County

Posted 11:47 pm, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48PM, February 19, 2019

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – One person is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Route 13 (Lankford Highway) in Mappsville Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 9:17 a.m.

An investigation revealed that a 2010 Toyota Sedan was stopped on Turkey Run Road when the driver, Ginger Debbie Hatton, pulled out onto Route 13 in front of a 1993 Freightliner TT that was traveling southbound on Route 13.

When the cars collided, the TT ran off the road across the northbound lanes and into a wooded area. The Toyota spun out of control, entrapping Hatton inside.

Hatton was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.