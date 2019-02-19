Driver airlifted to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Accomack County

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – One person is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Route 13 (Lankford Highway) in Mappsville Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 9:17 a.m.

An investigation revealed that a 2010 Toyota Sedan was stopped on Turkey Run Road when the driver, Ginger Debbie Hatton, pulled out onto Route 13 in front of a 1993 Freightliner TT that was traveling southbound on Route 13.

When the cars collided, the TT ran off the road across the northbound lanes and into a wooded area. The Toyota spun out of control, entrapping Hatton inside.

Hatton was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information.

Download the News 3 app for updates.