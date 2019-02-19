Dog up for euthanization returned to rescue shelter after owner sent to jail

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) – A Metro East woman said she adopted out a dog thinking it would have a forever home, but Sunday she got a call from the Humane Society saying the dog could be put down.

Debra Crisswell runs an adoption center called Pound Pets in Granite City, Illinois. She said she adopted out a dog named Zeke in June of 2016. Crisswell said the man adopting the dog passed multiple reference checks and home visits.

That summer, the owner signed a contract agreeing to never sell, give or transfer the dog to anyone but Pound Pets. Sunday, Crisswell said she got a call from the Humane Society on Macklind Avenue saying Zeke was turned in by someone requesting he be euthanized.

“They requested he be euthanized because he got into a fight with another dog,” she said.

Crisswell said she was called because the dog’s microchip traced back to her. When she offered to rescue Zeke, she said she wasn’t allowed.

“They refused to give him to me because they said I wasn’t the owner,” she said.

Crisswell said she called the dog’s owner and learned from a family member he was in jail. She said the owner’s grandmother turned Zeke in Sunday.

“He does not deserve to die because he got into a fight,” Crisswell said.

News 4 contacted the woman Crisswell said turned the dog in. She said”

“I don’t want to see the dog be euthanized, I couldn’t handle it any longer. If I would have known she wanted it I would have called her first.”

Three hours after News 4 contacted the Humane Society, Crisswell said they allowed her to come get Zeke.

The Humane Society said it does euthanize dogs upon request. In this case, officials said it took multiple calls to figure out who owned Zeke.

The organization wants to remind people to make sure the dog your adopting gets along with other pets.