Chesapeake police search for suspect in T-Mobile robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police Officers responded to a call informing them of a robbery that had just occurred at the T-Mobile in the 1000 block of N. Battlefield Blvd.

On February 18, at 7:38 p.m., a call from the T-Mobile to police described that there was a black male suspect that had entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

Though the robber demanded money, the employees couldn’t find a way to open the safe. The suspect then took electronic devices and fled on foot from the scene.

Detectives responded to the scene and are currently investigating. There is no further information at this time.