31-year-old arrested as suspect in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Staccato Reaves, 31, has been arrested as a suspect in a Newport News shooting that happened on Saturday around 11 p.m., according to officials.

The Newport News Police Department says they arrested Reaves in the 400 block of Crescent Way after a shooting at the same location that left two people injured.

One 26-year-old woman is suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her thigh. The second victim, a 33-year-old Newport News man, is suffering from a possible life-threatening gunshot wound to his back. Both victims were transported by medics to a hospital for further treatment, said officials.

Police added that they took Reaves into custody after they observed the handle of a firearm sticking out from his front coat pocket.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Reaves has been charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon X2, Unlawfully Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building, Reckless Handling of Firearm, and Shooting Firearm in Public Place.

Reaves is a convicted felon already, according to officails.