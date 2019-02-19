1 person killed after single vehicle accident in Greensville Co.

Greensville Co., Va. – One person was killed late Sunday evening in a single vehicle accident which occurred in Greensville County

The crash happened around 9:02 p.m., on Route 633, Independence Church Road, south of Route 611, Dry Bread Road.

The driver of a 2000 GMC Jimmy was traveling southbound on Route 633 when they ran off the roadway and struck several pine trees, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver, 53-year-old Roger Kent Woodruff was of the 900 block of Allen Town Road, Emporia. Family members have been notified.

It is not known whether alcohol was a contributing factor at this time. Woodruff was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.

There is no further information at this time.