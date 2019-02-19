1 person arrested for abduction and rape charges at Northampton High School

NORTHAMPTON Co., Va. – On February 14, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office received a sexual assault complaint.

After investigating, reports say the assault happened at Northampton High School in Eastville. The incident does involve juveniles and their identities are not available at this time.

A juvenile has been charged with rape and abduction and is currently being held at Norfolk Detention Center.

Northampton County Public School Administration is assisting with the investigation.

There is no further information at this time. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.