Survey to help prioritize upcoming plans of Virginia Beach schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Public Schools have opened a survey that will help to prioritize areas for their upcoming strategic plan.

The VBCPS Community wide Strategic Planning Survey asks to rate from “critical” to “not at all important” for the skills and abilities that the division should focus on so that students are successful after graduation.

Respondents will also be asked to rate from “essential” to “not a priority” ways in which Virginia Beach City Public Schools can support students in acquiring those skills and abilities.

“It’s important to hear from our community what they want students to experience in their local schools,” said VBCPS Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence. “This input will help set the foundation for the demands of postgraduate success and what our stakeholders see as necessary for our students to thrive in today’s colleges, workplaces and communities.”

The survey results will be shared with the strategic planning committee comprised of parents, students, school division staff and representatives from the military, business and higher education community.

Their job is to take all of the community’s input and develop a strategic framework. That framework will be presented to the School Board for initial consideration this summer.

To be taken to the VBCPS Communitywide Strategic Planning Survey, click here.