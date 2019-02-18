Retired Navy Commander announces bid for General Assembly in Virginia Beach and Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Retired U.S. Navy Commander Kim Howard announced her campaign to run as a Democrat for Virginia’s 7th Senate District with an online video Sunday morning.

An official Launch Party is planned for Saturday, February 23, at Leaping Lizard Cafe on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Howard welcomes all residents of the 7th District to join the Launch Party to learn about her vision for the Commonwealth.

Kim Howard is a mom, a retired Navy Commander, and works at a service-disabled veteran-owned small business. As an Intelligence Officer on the USS Eisenhower, she was among the first women to deploy on a combatant ship.

After 9-11, she was temporarily assigned to support the FBI’s counter-terrorism efforts during the Salt Lake City Olympics. Kim served in the Pentagon, deployed to the Middle East, to Europe, and to Latin America.

She managed Naval Intelligence training operations at Dam Neck and oversaw complex government budgets. “Service before self” is said to be Howard’s driving motto.

“I’m in this race to serve our veterans and their families, because they were there when we needed them, we need to be there when they need us; to protect our environment, because it will save money if we invest in climate and flooding solutions now instead of waiting for future crisis; and to fight for the resources our schools and teachers need, because I believe in the infinite potential of all children,” Howard said.

For more information about Kim and her campaign, including how to volunteer and get engaged, can be found at kim4va.com.