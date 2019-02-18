× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: A little snow and a whole lot of rain

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Get ready for a little bit of snow and a whole lot of rain.

After sunshine through much of the day on Tuesday, a storm system will roll in Tuesday night and Wednesday. At the onset we can expect at least a brief period of snow and some light accumulation in some of our northern communities. That means it could be messy for your Wednesday morning trip to work. But most of us will see less than an inch of snow at best and temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s pretty quickly. Our snow will transition to rain and any accumulation should disappear quickly.

A series of warm fronts and cold fronts will push through the region after that bringing us rising and falling temperatures and a good chance for rain through the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

On Thursday, we expect high temperatures in the mid 60s and on Friday in the upper 40s.

The rain and the temperature swings continue into the weekend. Showers are looking likely on Saturday with high temperatures in the 50s. We are forecasting more rain on Sunday with high temperatures back in the mid 60s.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1960 F1 Tornado: Isle of Wight Co

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.