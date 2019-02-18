Norfolk police seek information after woman is killed in hit and run

NORFOLK, Va. – A 85-year-old woman died on Sunday due to a hit and run incident that happened on the 200 block of West 32nd Street and detectives are looking for answers.

Vinnie Lanier was crossing the intersection of of Wide and Henry Streets on February 8, when she was hit by a silver or grey Nissan Altima. The vehicle fled the scene after hitting the woman.

Lanier was taken to the hospital on stable conditions but her health quickly declined and she was pronounced dead on Sunday.

As police continue to investigate, they ask that anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.