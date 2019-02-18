Newport News Police investigating after man injured in stabbing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department responded to a stabbing in the 3300 block of Roanoke Avenue Monday afternoon.

Dispatch received the call at 2:14 p.m. When crews arrived, they located a 38-year-old Newport News man suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are currently unknown.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.