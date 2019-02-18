Nauticus to host STEM-centered “Homeschool Day”

NORFOLK, Va. – Nauticus will host a “Homeschool Day” this Wednesday, featuring programming based around STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The event costs $7.57 for adults and children as part of Nauticus’ special, limited-time offer for Hampton Roads residents. Children 3 and under get in free.

Programming will include underwater ROV-building workshops, signal flags 101 and movies like Secret Ocean and Aircraft Carrier.

Nauticus is located at 1 Waterside Drive. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

