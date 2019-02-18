Montana to Canada? One petition calls for the move to eliminate $1 Trillion national debt

A change.org petition is calling for support in an effort to sell Montana to Canada, which they believe would eliminate $1 Trillion in national debt that the United States roughly carries.
According to the change.org petition creator, “we have too much debt and Montana is useless. Just tell them it has beavers or something.”
The petition stated seven days ago now has 6,000 supporters.
“This Montanan totally supports the idea,” said one person in a message on the change.org page.
Below are some facts about Montana from History.com
- Montana is the fourth largest U.S. state by area.
- Date of Statehood: November 8, 1889
- Capital: Helena
- Population: 989,415 (2010)
- Size: 147,039 square miles
- Nickname(s): Treasure State; Big Sky Country
- Motto: Oro y Plata (“Gold and Silver”)
- Tree: Ponderosa Pine
- Flower: Bitterroot
- Bird: Western Meadow Lark
- Carved by glaciers more than 10,000 years ago, Flathead Lake is the largest freshwater lake between the Mississippi River and the Pacific Ocean.
- In 2010, Montana was home to an average of 6.8 people per square mile.
- Eleven tribal nations live on seven Indian reservations in Montana. A twelfth tribe, the Little Shell Band of Chippewa, lives within the state without its own land.