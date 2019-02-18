Montana to Canada? One petition calls for the move to eliminate $1 Trillion national debt

A change.org petition is calling for support in an effort to sell Montana to Canada, which they believe would eliminate $1 Trillion in national debt that the United States roughly carries.

According to the change.org petition creator, “we have too much debt and Montana is useless. Just tell them it has beavers or something.”

The petition stated seven days ago now has 6,000 supporters.

“This Montanan totally supports the idea,” said one person in a message on the change.org page.

Below are some facts about Montana from History.com