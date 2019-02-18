× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Morning rain, sunny afternoon

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A messy morning but sunny afternoon… A nasty start to the day with clouds, fog, rain, and drizzle. Rain will move out by mid-morning and clouds will clear out by midday. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures warming into the upper 50s. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows falling into the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be colder but mostly dry. Highs will only reach the low 40s tomorrow, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see sunshine for the first half of the day with clouds building in through the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday evening but chances will go up overnight.

Rain and snow showers are possible overnight Tuesday to Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the low and mid 30s. As temperatures warm up we will switch to all rain by mid-morning. Any snow accumulation will be limited to less than 1” and will quickly melt off as we switch to rain. Highs will warm to near 50 by Wednesday afternoon with widespread rain.

Clouds and rain showers will continue for the end of the work week and weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Today: AM Rain, Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W/NW 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW/N 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Breezy, Cooler. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 18th

1960 F1 Tornado: Isle of Wight Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.