Mary Poppins coming to Virginia Musical Theatre in March

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One of Disney’s hit movies is making it’s way back to Hampton Roads with its Broadway musical, Mary Poppins!

There will be several chances for you to see the “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” musical with show times being throughout the beginning of March.

The performances will be held at the Sandler Center for the Preforming Arts at 201 Market St., Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462.

The shows will feature new songs and explosive choreography that includes the tap number that many may know already, “Step in Time.”

Mary Poppins is appropriate for audiences of all ages. Tickets are still available for all four shows.

Dates and times scheduled for Mary Poppins are as listed

March 1: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

March 2: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

March 3: 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.