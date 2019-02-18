Marking Vet Girls Rock Day with veterans and their post-service transition stories on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - February 19th is now known annually as "Vet Girls Rock Day."

Air Force veteran Capri MaHaffey and Navy veteran Cathy Staton tell their stories about adjusting to life outside of the military and how they struggled to move forward after service.

Both women are part of Vet Girls Rock (vetgirlsrock.com), an initiative that serves as a resource and knowledge stream for female veterans.

The new book from Vet Girls Rock, "Surviving the Transition: A Woman Veteran’s Guide to Starting a New Life Post Military Service” is avaiable for presale starting February 19th and on Amazon.com beginning March 19, 2019.