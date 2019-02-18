Isle of Wight community weighs in on proposed juvenile correctional center

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – A juvenile detention facility could be coming to Isle of Wight County.

The county is in negotiations with the state for the center to be built at the Shirley T. Holland Intermodal Park outside of Windsor.

If all goes as planned, it would be a 60-bed facility that houses juveniles convicted of a crime.

A town hall meeting is set to take place in Windsor tonight at 6 p.m. It will be open for all citizens to comment on the proposed juvenile justice center.

News 3 reporter Erin Miller will be in attendance.