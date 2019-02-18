Get excited! It’s Virginia Beach Restaurant Week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Restaurant Week kicks off Monday!

Running through Sunday, February 24, you have the chance to come out and dine at some of your favorite area restaurants, or restaurants you’ve been wanting to try.

According to visitvirginiabeach.com, restaurants from all over the region will be crafting special breakfast, lunch and dinner menus for the event, and you won’t want to miss it. Locals and visitors alike can taste, sip and savor special prix fixe menus showcasing Virginia Beach’s diverse dining scene.

In addition to selecting from nearly 100 local restaurants, patrons can choose from several different specially priced menus, says Visit Virginia Beach. There are two breakfast menus offered at $5 and $10, two-course lunches at $10 and $15 and three-course dinners at $20, $25 and $35. Each establishment determines which menus they will feature during the event. All menus exclude beverages, tax and gratuity.

Diners will not be lacking for options during Va Beach Restaurant Week.

Some of the restaurants participating in this year’s restaurant week include Rockafeller’s Restaurant, Saffron, Civil Libation, Waterman’s Surfside Grille, The Hunt Room, Surf Club Ocean Grille, and more.

This event is organized by a team of Virginia Beach Restaurant Association board members, united to bring attention to the diverse culinary scene in Virginia Beach, according to Visit Virginia Beach.

For more on Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, click here.