Firefighters respond to early morning York County fire

YORK COUNTY, Va. — One person received non-life threatening injuries after a York County fire that happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

According to officials, the fire was in the 1200 block of Wilkins Drive in the York Terrace Subdivision (Bruton area) of York County.

Residents of the home were able to escape the fire before firefighters from multiple units arrived to fight the blaze.

Crews remain on scene conducting salvage and overhaul. Residents of the home were the first to notice the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire have not yet been determined, according to officials.

Fire and police units that responded to the fire include members from the following departments: York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, James City County and Williamsburg Fire Departments, Navy Region Fire-Rescue and Camp Peary Fire Departments, plus the he York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, who provided traffic control and other assistance.

The one person injured was a resident of the home.