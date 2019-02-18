Commonwealth cleaning: Virginia men’s hoops sweeps Virginia Tech for first time since 2015

BLACKSBURG, Va. – For the first time since 2015, Virginia’s men’s basketball team has swept the Commonwealth Clash from Virginia Tech.

Monday, No. 3 Virginia (23-and-2, 11-and-2 ACC) defeated No. 20 Virginia Tech (20-and-6, 9-and-5 ACC), 64-58 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg. Three players scored in double figures for the ‘Hoos, led by Kyle Guy’s game-high 23 points. Guy has now scored 20+ points in three consecutive games. Ty Jerome added 16 points and six assists. De’Andre Hunter finished with 10 points. Kerry Blackshear led the Hokies with 23 points.

Virginia Tech missed 25 of its 28 three-point attempts.

UVA is 4-and-0 against teams from the Commonwealth of Virginia, posting wins against VCU (57-49) and William & Mary (72-40) and Virginia Tech (81-59 and 64-58).

Virginia remains on the road this weekend, traveling to No. 18 Louisville on Saturday, Feb. 23 for a noon tip at the KFC Yum! Center. The game will be broadcast LIVE on WGNT in Hampton Roads.