Camden County police discuss streak of home break-ins

CAMDEN, Co., N.C. – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office released a statement in regards to a recent series of break-ins that occurred in the area.

According to the statement, there have been four reported home break-ins since February 15. Two of the break-ins were committed in homes that were right next to each other.

It is believed by officials that whoever committed the crimes were watching the habits of those who lived in the homes.

After the statement’s request for feedback was successful, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office released another statement discussing a potential tip that had been reported.

Officials say that a man attempting to sell items door-to-door in the area was reported by a resident. A ‘peddlers permit’ is required by anyone who is trying to sell products or services door-to-door.

If someone knocks on your door trying to sell you something, ask for their peddlers permit to prove they have been authorized to sell in the area. If they do not have the proper permit, contact the Sheriff’s office right away.