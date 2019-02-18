Dollar General’s Baby Gripe Water recalled due to undissolved ingredient, citrus flavonoid

SILVER SPRING, Md. – According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dollar General Corporation’s “DG™ Baby Gripe Water herbal supplement with organic ginger and fennel extracts” is being recalled by Kingston Pharma, LLC is voluntary.

All lots of the product are being taken off store shelves due to the presence of an undissolved ingredient, citrus flavonoid.

“Use of the product should not be considered hazardous but could result in difficulty when swallowing the product for sensitive individuals. To date, Kingston Pharma LLC has received one report of a one-week old infant having difficulty when swallowing the product and three complaints attributed to the undissolved citrus flavonoid,” said the FDA in its release.

The product can be taken orally by both infants and adults.

The product is packaged in 4-ounce amber bottles, white plastic caps with safety seals and provided with an oral syringe, with UPC Code 8 5495400246 3. The product was distributed throughout the United States by Dollar General Corporation.

Consumers that have the “DG™ Baby Gripe Water product should stop using it and throw it away.

To report adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product or to ask questions regarding this recall, contact Christina Condon or C. Jeanne Taborsky by phone toll free at 844-724-7347 or by e-mail Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they or their child have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product, says the FDA.

