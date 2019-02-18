Author returns to Hampton History Museum to discuss history of Phoebus

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton History Museum’s Port Hampton Lecture Series is presenting “Phoebus 1900-1933: Prohibition and the Great Depression”.

On Monday, March 4 from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tim Receveur, author “Old Soldiers, Saloons, and Community: the Unique History of Phoebus, Virginia” will return to the Hampton History Museum as a guest speaker of the lecture series.

Receveur will focus on Phoebus in the early 20th century as it tried to overcome the riots and violence that plagued it during the Spanish-American War.

He will also explore how the town with numerous brothels and 52 saloons in 1900 and nicknamed “Little Chicago” made its way during prohibition which Virginia began in 1916.

The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane in Downtown Hampton. There is free parking in the garage across the street from the museum.

The speaker, Tim Receveur, is a 9-year veteran of the Air Force and spent 13 years working in applied technology at the U.S. Department of State.

He is currently a director at PeaceTech Lab, a non-profit organization in Washington, D.C. PeaceTech Lab explores ways to use technology to reduce violent conflict around the world.

“Old Soldiers, Saloons, and Community: The Unique History of Phoebus, Virginia” was published in January. The book is available in the museum gift shop.

There is free parking in the garage across the street from the museum. For more information call (757)-727-1102 or click here.