HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jemmalyn Hewlett and Ashley Lewis join us to discuss their new and unique salon in Virginia Beach, WeCare Salon + Spa.

They offer hair cuts, styles, manicures and pedicures. But what really makes them stand out is their "Individual Spa Day" held every Monday for individuals with developmental disabilities.

They share their experiences and talk more about their clients.

