Virginia Aquarium hosts adoption event for pets in need of new homes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A special trip was made to the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center Saturday.

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center staff brought lovable pets in need of a new home to the Aquarium Saturday morning.

"We're just trying to bring awareness to homeless animals. So by bringing them here to the Aquarium, the public is coming out and seeing that there are many animals that still need homes, so we're trying to shuffle them towards the shelter so that maybe they can bring home their forever animal," said Lauren Silliphant, animal caretaker at the adoption center.

If you missed the animals this time, don't worry! They'll be at the Aquarium every third Saturday until August.

