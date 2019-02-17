State Police searching for armed and dangerous man who shot Virginia officer

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia State Police issued a Law Enforcement Officer alert early Sunday morning for a man who shot an officer with the Bluefield Police Department.

Bluefield Police are looking for 25-year-old Donquale Maurice Gray in connection with the shooting. Gray is 6’1″ tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. There is no description of what he was last seen wearing.

The wounded officer is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Authorities say Gray should be considered armed and dangerous. He may now be on foot and was last seen in the area of Augusta Street in Bluefield, West Virginia.

State Police say the suspect vehicle is a blue 2008 Toyota Yaris hatchback with West Virginia registration 53U-974.

Anyone who knows of Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bluefield Police Department at (276) 326-2621.