Spreading love while hitting the ground: 15th Annual CHKD Love Run returns to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A chance to spread the love while hitting the ground.

The 15th Annual CHKD Love Run/Walk took place in Virginia Beach Saturday morning.

Participants took on a 5k course and a 1-mile Fun Run.

"I'm exhausted," said runner John Shumate. "[It's the] first time I've run in quite some time, but it's for a good cause."

"This is awesome. My daughters - I have two daughters at this school who've lead this race," said Sabitha Deshmukh, who attended the run with Neepa Kamdar.

Kamdar mentioned the two were happy to come out to support the cause.

"It's a great cause and it's awareness for health, and we are here to support CHKD and go all the way through to supporting the cause," she said.

In 2013, Cox High School and Princess Anne High School joined forces to expand the event.

Collectively, both schools have raised more than $90,000 dollars since then.