Pot for pets? Companies are making it but here’s what you need to know

Two and a half-year-old Kogi is very attached to his family and doesn’t like it when they leave him all alone.

Kelly Alto, dog owner, says after researching online how to help Kogi’s severe separation anxiety, she and her fiance decided to try hemp oil – a cannabis based supplement for pets.

“It’s worse when we both leave together,” Alto said. “Before using it, we would be able to hear him like squealing and barking and jumping up and scratching on the door, and since using it we would be able to get down the hall and not hear him freaking out.”

Several companies are now making pet products that use CBD, one of the active ingredients found in hemp and cannabis plants that can affect mood, health and bodily functions. The health claims include relieving pain and anxiety and reducing seizures in epileptic animals.

The products do not contain THC, which gives marijuana psychoactive effects

Holistic veterinarian Jonathan Salkind says he doesn’t prescribe cannabis to his clients.

