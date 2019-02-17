× ODU to host Western Kentucky, Southern Miss in new “Bonus Play” portion of schedule

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Conference USA has announced its men’s basketball Bonus Play

groups and schedule for the final four games of conference play.

The schedule features game times for Feb. 23. A complete TV and tip time schedule will be released Sunday.

ODU’s 2019 Bonus Play Schedule:

Saturday, February 23 at 1:00 p.m. ET: WKU at Old Dominion*

Thursday, February 28 (Time: TBD): Old Dominion at UTSA

Wednesday, March 6 (Time: TBD): Southern Miss at Old Dominion

Saturday, March 9 (Time: TBD): Old Dominion at UAB

*Fans with a ticket to the game vs. WKU can get in for FREE to the women’s basketball game vs. Charlotte at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 23.

C-USA 2019 Bonus Play Groups:

Group 1

1. Old Dominion

2. WKU

3. Southern Miss

4. UTSA

5. UAB

Group 2

6. North Texas

7. Marshall

8. Florida Atlantic

9. FIU

10. Louisiana Tech

Group 3

11. Rice

12. Middle Tennessee

13. UTEP

14. Charlotte

View Entire C-USA Bonus Play Schedule Here

TV packages and the three remaining tip times will be announced tomorrow.

With the victory over Charlotte earlier today, ODU (21-6, 11-3 C-USA) secured the No. 1 seed and a two-game lead entering Conference USA’s new bonus play schedule. Conference standings do not reset or get wiped away, so theoretically ODU could finish these four games with a 3-1 record, while another school in the top pod goes 4-0; ODU would still be the regular season champion (automatic NIT bid).

Old Dominion has now won five straight, 10 of its last 11 and 19 of its last 22 games.

Conference USA Standings

Tickets are currently on sale for ODU’s two home Bonus Play games, listed as “Bonus Play Game 1” (Western Kentucky) and “Bonus Play Game 2” (Southern Miss) on www.ynottix.com. Adult ticket prices for Bonus Play are $17 per seat.

2018-19 Men’s Basketball season ticket holders received tickets for both home Bonus Play games as part of their season ticket purchase. Additional tickets for Bonus Play will not be distributed to season ticket holders. Season ticket holders should use the tickets labeled as “Bonus Play Game 1” (Western Kentucky) and “Bonus Play Game 2” (Southern Miss) in their season ticket book for admission.