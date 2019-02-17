Norfolk two-vehicle crash ends in serious injuries

NORFOLK, Va. – Officers with the Norfolk Police Department are on scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Norview Avenue Sunday evening.

The call came in around 6 p.m.

Police say the crash resulted in serious injuries.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the 1400 block of Norview Avenue are closed. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

