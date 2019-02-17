Norfolk man convicted for armed robbery of firearms dealer

Posted 9:06 pm, February 17, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – A federal jury convicted a Norfolk man Friday on charges of robbery and brandishing a firearm during a robbery.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial say 33-year-old Desmond Littlejohn and his co-conspirator robbed a firearms and ammunition dealer in Virginia Beach.

Desmond Littlejohn

On October 9, 2017, around 3:30 a.m., the owner and an employee returned from a gun show in Philadelphia. As they were unloading a truck, Littlejohn and his co-conspirator, both wearing ski masks, ran up to the owner and employee with guns drawn.

The robbers took a black duffel bag containing approximately $10,000 in proceeds from the gun show.

As they were fleeing the scene in a car, they tossed items out of the duffel bag and onto the street in an effort to get at the cash. Virginia Beach Police discovered the discarded items, which included a cash bag next to a ski mask.

Analysis of the ski mask allowed law enforcement to trace the mask back to Littlejohn.

Littlejohn faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison when he is sentenced on May 14.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.