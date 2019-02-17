McDonald’s sweetens up breakfast menu with Donut Sticks

Your morning just got a little sweeter.

Starting February 20, Donut Sticks will become the newest addition to the McDonald’s breakfast menu.

The sweet, golden-brown dough sprinkled with cinnamon sugar is made fresh every morning.

“We are proud of our breakfast offerings, and excited to share new Donut Sticks with our customers. Donut Sticks are the perfect complement to our existing breakfast lineup, and pair deliciously with our fresh brewed premium roast McCafé coffee,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation. “We initially tested them in select Illinois restaurants in early 2018, and then again in October 2018, as it was critical that we perfected them before we brought them to our customers nationwide. We looked at several donut shapes, tested a variety of doughs and even worked to get the amount of cinnamon sugar just right for the recipe. We are thrilled to be making breakfast at McDonald’s even more delicious by introducing Donut Sticks.”

Donut Sticks will be available at participating McDonald’s locations for a limited time.

Donut Sticks will be available at participating McDonald's locations for a limited time.