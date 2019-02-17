Humpback whale washes ashore in Corolla

COROLLA, N.C. – A humpback whale washed ashore in Corolla early Sunday morning.

According to the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education, a Currituck County deputy found the humpback whale on the beach at 12:30 a.m. near mile post 5. The humpback whale is 33 and a half feet long, and appears to be a juvenile male.

The Center for Wildlife is still working with the county to do a more extensive exam, which will include a necropsy. The whale is still on its back and needs to be flipped over, but skin samples were taken to see if this whale is known to the Center for Wildlife.

There were no signs of scavenging or trauma.