Hampton Police searching for wanted subject after business robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect, identified as 30-year-old Richmond man Antoine Dion Harris, accused of carrying out a Thursday business robbery.

According to Hampton Police, dispatch received a call for a robbery at the ABC store on Nickerson Boulevard at 4:08 p.m. When crews arrived, they learned that a suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money. He then fled the area on foot.

Harris has been known to frequent the Hampton Roads area, and has warrants on file for one count of robbery, one count of abduction, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of concealing a firearm and one count of shoplifting.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you or someone you know has information on Harris’ whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.