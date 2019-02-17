Local Girl Scouts to begin setting up cookie booths

Hampton Roads, it’s that time again — more than a million Girl Scout Cookies arrived to the region Saturday, and beginning Sunday cookie booths will start popping up outside of local stores and businesses.

According to the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast, Girl Scouts will also begin delivering pre-ordered cookies Sunday, as 800,000 of the boxes were distributed among troop volunteers at three pick-up locations.

This year, volunteers from Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, VFA-106, Tactical Air Control Squadron 2 (TACRON-2), CNU Gamma Phi Beta sorority, Thomas Nelson Community College and the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia helped with cookie arrival.

Cookie Captains, teen Girl Scouts who mentor younger Girl Scouts during the cookie program, also helped load cookies into cars.

Girl Scout Cookies will be on sale through March 24, and cookie lovers can find a booth closest to them by clicking here.

The Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast also said that this year, Girl Scouts will give back to the community by donating cookies to military members. Among other branches of the military, this year the cookies will be an extra “thank you” to Coast Guard members impacted by the government shutdown, as they will be the first group of service members to receive them.