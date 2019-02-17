× First Warning Forecast: Rain overnight could be heavy at times

An area of low pressure will move through tonight. This will bring widespread rain to the area. Heavy rain is possible at times with rainfall amounts up to 1 inch possible. Temperatures will actually warm a bit overnight. Expect morning temperatures in the mid 40s. The system will move out during the morning hours and high pressure will build in. This will make for a pretty nice day with some clearing throughout the day. Expect highs in the mid and upper 50s. Some communities may even reach the low 60s. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a cold, but mostly dry day. We’ll see sunshine to start, with increasing clouds as the day progresses ahead of our next system. Temperatures will only warm to the low 40s.

Another system moves in for Wednesday. Depending on how much cold air is in place, we could start the day with a wintry mix. This is something we will keep a close eye on. Everything will switchover to rain by late morning. Highs will be in the low 50s. Expect rain at times during the day and night. Temperatures will actually warm overnight into Thursday as a warm front lifts over the area. This will make for a mild Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s. The weather will remain unsettled with rain at times during the day.

Seasonable temperatures to end the work week with highs in the low 50s. You guessed it. Rain at times during the day. Warming up a bit Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Even warmer Sunday as temperatures warm into the mid 60s with more chances for wet weather.

Meteorologist April Loveland

