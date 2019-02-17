Driver injured after crashing Jeep into Chesapeake ditch

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man was injured after his Jeep flipped over into a ditch in the 3500 block of S. Battlefield Boulevard Sunday night.

The crash happened around 7:43 p.m.

Chesapeake Police say the driver of a Jeep was passing another car when he lost control. The driver overcorrected, flipping the vehicle and landing in a ditch.

The man’s injuries were non-life-threatening, but he was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

The road was closed for about 15-20 minutes so the Jeep could be towed but has since reopened.

