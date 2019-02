Tidewater Community College students will be able to receive free, pre-loaded E-ZPasses at the school’s Virginia Beach campus this Wednesday.

DriveERT will be at the Student Cafe, located at 1700 College Crescent, between noon and 2 p.m. Wednesday. The E-ZPasses they will be handing out are loaded with $35 worth of tolls.

The event is for TCC students only.

