Banksy piece on display at ODU galleries through April 7

NORFOLK, Va. – You’ve heard of the elusive Banksy – now here’s your chance to see one of his pieces up close and personal.

The anonymous English street artist’s work “Haight Street Rat” will be on display at Old Dominion University’s Baron and Ellin Gordon Art Galleries as a featured exhibition from now until April 7.

“Haight Street Rat” appears alongside a new mural created by local artists and an area where visitors can leave their own marks. You’ll also get the opportunity to view the 2014 documentary “Saving Banksy” during your visit.

You can see Banksy’s piece Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

The galleries are located at 4509 Monarch Way in Norfolk.