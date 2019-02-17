Aggressive drivers spotted in Chesapeake neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - People who live in Chesapeake say they're sick and tired of drivers speeding through their neighborhoods, so they want to see more signage.

Residents on Gloria Drive say people are constantly cutting through the neighborhood to avoid the main roadways.

Because it's a residential area, the speed limit is 25 mph. However, citizens say when people turn off of Hillwell Road, many are driving well over 25 mph.

"Sometimes it's blamed on the kids going to school, but I don't think it can be blamed just on teenagers; I think it's adults as well," resident Jill Iannatti says.

Chesapeake Police say school zones and residential streets are where they receive the most complaints about speeders.

In 2018 alone, the department issued nearly 10,000 speeding tickets.

While that slowed a lot of people down, some residents think more still needs to be done.

"If we could get something here as far as the little children playing signs or even if the city would put up one of those speed blinking lights," Iannatti suggested.

City officials say they are always open to the idea of making an area safer, but before new signs or speed bumps are added, they need to do some research.

"A lot of time what's involved is us going out and actually collecting speed data to determine the extent of the problem, and then we can start tailoring solutions based on what we find," assistant director of public works, Earl Sorey says.

Collecting the data is a 30-day process. That gives officials an opportunity to look at trends and speak with community members.